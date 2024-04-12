CPC official urges stronger sense of responsibility in united front work to serve modernization

Xinhua) 10:05, April 12, 2024

TIANJIN, April 11 (Xinhua) -- Shi Taifeng, a senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC), has urged the cultivation of a stronger sense of responsibility in the Party's united front work to boost the determination and strength for advancing Chinese modernization.

Shi, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks during his trip to the northern municipality of Tianjin on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Shi said that it is necessary to guide people in the private sector to accurately grasp the CPC Central Committee's scientific assessments of international and domestic situations, promote the optimization of the legal environment for the development of the private economy, and help boost the confidence of private enterprises in China's development while conscientiously pursuing high-quality growth.

Shi called for efforts to foster innovation and creativity among intellectuals outside the Party and new social strata, guiding them to better play their advantageous roles.

Highlighting the important role of the united front in safeguarding national security and social stability, Shi asked united front departments at all levels to prioritize the work of preventing and resolving risks and hidden dangers.

