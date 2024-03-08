Senior Chinese leader calls for efforts to realize Chinese modernization

Xinhua) 09:04, March 08, 2024

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, takes part in a deliberation with his fellow deputies from the delegation of Qinghai Province at the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Thursday called for efforts to turn the Chinese modernization blueprint into reality.

Cai, also a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks while attending a deliberation with his fellow deputies from the Qinghai Province delegation at the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), China's national legislature.

He said the past year was an extraordinary one that saw the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core rally and lead the nation in overcoming multiple difficulties and challenges, leading to a successful completion of main goals and tasks.

Building China into a stronger country and rejuvenating the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization is the central task of the Party in the new journey, and all work should be focused on this task, Cai said.

He called on Qinghai to give priority to high quality development and deliver new achievements on pursuing modernization.

Cai also asked the province to enhance patriotic education among the public to forge a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation and promote exchanges and interaction among various ethnic groups.

