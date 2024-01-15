China's chief justice stresses quality, effective administration of justice
BEIJING, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's chief justice called for the quality and effective administration of justice at a national meeting running from Sunday to Monday.
Zhang Jun, president of the Supreme People's Court, told higher court chiefs that it is imperative to uphold the absolute leadership of the Communist Party of China in judicial matters, and urged them to handle cases that may seem trivial but bear directly on public support as if they were pursuing charges themselves.
He also called for efforts to enhance adjudicatory management, deepen judicial reform, and build a team of judges that are loyal, responsible and highly ethical.
Efforts should be made to accelerate the modernization of the adjudicatory work so that it can better support and serve Chinese modernization, added the chief justice.
