Senior CPC official stresses united front's role in Chinese modernization

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, attends a conference for heads of united front work departments across China in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

BEIJING, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- A senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has called for efforts to pool strength for Chinese modernization and harness the potent role of the united front as a powerful tool.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, made the remarks at a conference for heads of united front work departments across China held Tuesday in Beijing.

Fully acknowledging the accomplishments in the united front work over the past year, Wang said that 2024 marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and is a crucial year for achieving the goals and tasks outlined in the 14th Five-Year Plan.

Wang stressed the importance of upholding, developing and improving China's new model of political party system, fostering a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation, and remaining committed to the principle that religions in China must be Chinese in orientation.

He highlighted efforts to implement policies for the governance of Xinjiang and Xizang in the new era, encourage intellectuals who are not CPC members and people belonging to new social groups to play their roles, and improve the work to better rally people in the private sector, people in Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, as well as overseas Chinese.

It is crucial to ensure that the overall leadership of the CPC, particularly the centralized, unified leadership of the CPC Central Committee, is enhanced across all aspects and at every stage of united front work.

The conference was presided over by Shi Taifeng, a CPC Central Committee Political Bureau member and head of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee.

