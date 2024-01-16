China's top procurator stresses legal guarantees for national rejuvenation

Xinhua) 09:44, January 16, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's top procurator has called on the procuratorial organs to focus on legal supervision and to handle each case with high quality and efficiency, in order to provide strong legal guarantees for building a strong country and advancing national rejuvenation.

Addressing a national conference of chief procurators on Sunday, Ying Yong, procurator-general of the Supreme People's Procuratorate, stressed the importance of deepening prosecutorial reforms and accelerating the modernization of prosecutorial work.

Efforts should be centered on modernizing the principles, systems, mechanisms and capacity for prosecutorial work, he added.

It is crucial to enhance legal supervision in a more targeted manner, and promote coordinated efforts to address prominent issues in law enforcement and justice, Ying said.

