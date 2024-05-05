China's modernization drive promotes common development of world: report

Xinhua) 13:47, May 05, 2024

BEIJING, May 4 (Xinhua) -- China's modernization drive aims not only to benefit the Chinese people, but also to promote the common development of the world, said a think tank report released Saturday in Paris.

The report, titled "Chinese Modernization: The Way Forward," was co-authored by New China Research, the think tank of Xinhua News Agency, and the Institute of Party History and Literature of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, and is available in four languages including Chinese, English, French and Russian.

Chinese modernization opposes unilateralism and protectionism and advocates building a community with a shared future for humanity, said the report.

China calls for joint efforts to build a new type of international relations featuring mutual respect, fairness, justice, and mutually beneficial cooperation, it said.

The report said that China has always worked to safeguard world peace, contribute to global development, preserve international order, and provide public goods, and it will continue to provide the world with new opportunities through its new development.

China advocates a vision of global governance featuring shared growth through discussion and collaboration, said the report.

The country has actively participated in, promoted, and joined hands with other countries to push forward reform and development of the global governance system in a bid to make the international order fairer and more equitable, it said.

Chinese modernization has expanded the channels for developing countries to achieve modernization by providing them with a brand-new option, and offered a Chinese proposal for humanity's search for a better social system, said the report.

China will also respect and support the independent choices of peoples around the world regarding their own development paths, in a concerted effort to draw a new vision of the future featuring harmonious coexistence of modernization in diverse forms.

