Top legislator urges NPC deputies to contribute to Chinese modernization

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, attends a symposium with NPC deputies sitting in on the ninth session of the 14th NPC Standing Committee on April 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, April 25 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator, Zhao Leji, on Thursday urged deputies to the National People's Congress (NPC) to fulfill their duties in accordance with the law, demonstrate their professional expertise, and make active contributions to advancing Chinese modernization.

Zhao, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, made the remarks at a lawmakers' symposium held on the sidelines of an NPC Standing Committee session.

At the symposium, Zhao listened to suggestions put forward by lawmakers on topics including formulation of the energy law and revision of the National Defense Education Law, and had discussions with them.

Zhao called for lawmakers to adhere to and serve the overall work of the Party and the country throughout their tenure, urging them to effectively fulfill both their lawmaking roles and professional duties.

He noted that by focusing on the priorities and plans of the NPC Standing Committee, lawmakers should conduct in-depth research in advance and put forward insightful suggestions and practical solutions when participating in relevant legislative and oversight work.

Centering on significant issues related to reform, development, stability, and the tangible interests of the people, lawmakers must listen to the voices of the people and reflect their desires in legislative and oversight work, he added.

Zhao also emphasized the need for lawmakers to exemplify strict adherence to the Constitution and laws, and to establish a positive image of NPC deputies.

