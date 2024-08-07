CPEC to promote development, prosperity in Pakistan's Balochistan: experts

ISLAMABAD, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) -- Pakistani officials and experts in the capital city Quetta of Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province, said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has a huge potential to promote growth in various sectors in the province.

Addressing a seminar titled "China-Pakistan Economic Corridor: Assessing the Transformation of Vision into Reality with a Focus on Regional Connectivity, Innovation, and Security in Balochistan," the officials on Tuesday called for enhanced cooperation and inclusive growth in the next phase of CPEC.

In her remarks, Meena Majeed Baloch, a member of the Balochistan provincial assembly, said that CPEC is a great hope for the youth of Balochistan, who will get employment and business opportunities through it.

She stated that to harness CPEC's potential, the provincial government has announced 30,000 vacancies to train youth in various skills, enabling them to participate in future CPEC projects.

"CPEC project holds great significance for both Balochistan and Pakistan. The development of Gwadar port, along with the donation of the New Gwadar International Airport by the government and people of China, will play a major role in transforming the future of Balochistan and uplifting its underprivileged population."

Calling CPEC a cornerstone initiative for regional cooperation and economic development, Vice Chancellor of Sardar Bahadur Khan Women's University Quetta, Sajida Noreen, emphasized that academia can play a significant role in ensuring the success of the second phase of CPEC in the province.

Noreen added that she would explore opportunities and mobilize the academic community to participate actively in the project.

Addressing the seminar, Aetzaz Ahmed Goraya, deputy inspector general of the counter-terrorism department in Balochistan, said that a stable and secure Balochistan is of utmost importance for the success of Pakistan and CPEC. In this regard, they are making the best of their efforts to control insurgency and ensure foolproof security for Chinese nationals.

"Road connectivity has been improved in Balochistan. We cannot allow anyone to sabotage this project, which has the potential to create economic development and prosperity," he added.

In his address, Irfan Ashraf, director general of the Centre for Development and Stability, a Quetta-based thinktank that organized the event, said that the projects in the second phase of CPEC, including green infrastructure, renewable energy, etc., will significantly contribute to the region's development and stability.

Launched in 2013, the CPEC, a flagship project of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative, is a corridor linking Pakistan's Gwadar Port with Kashgar in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, which highlights energy, transport and industrial cooperation in the first phase, and expands to the fields of agriculture and livelihood in the new phase.

