CPEC to write new chapter of development in Pakistan's history: NA Speaker

Xinhua) 13:53, August 01, 2024

ISLAMABAD, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- Speaker of Pakistan's national assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has said that the perks of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) have reached the people of Pakistan, hoping that its second phase will write a new chapter of development in the country's history.

Addressing a ceremony held at the Chinese embassy here on Wednesday to distribute 20,000 hygiene kits to underprivileged school girls of the country's southwest Balochistan province, Sadiq said China had always supported Pakistani people in times of need and the latest initiative will bring positive change in the lives of Balochi women.

The initiative called "She Power" seeks to enhance health awareness and encourage the use of hygiene products among young girls who do not have access to personal hygiene products, resulting in them suffering from various diseases.

Speaking at the event, the Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong said that women can make great contributions to national development, social progress and family happiness, and women of both China and Pakistan are hardworking, brave and eager to learn.

The Chinese envoy said China is ready to work with Pakistan to firmly implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, consolidate existing cooperation projects, deepen and expand cooperation areas, and accelerate the construction of a closer China-Pakistan community of shared future in the new era.

"We are willing to make positive contributions to the development of women in Pakistan and bring more benefits to the Pakistani people," he added.

Talking to Xinhua on the sidelines of the event, teachers from Balochistan who attended the ceremony at the invitation of the embassy, said that it is the first time when "someone thought about providing awareness to the young girls about the issue due to which many women in Balochistan are having health issues."

Talking about the significance of the initiative, the teachers noted that such awareness programs are crucial for improving the overall health and well-being of women in the region, adding that educating young girls on health issues not only empowers them but also has a ripple effect on their families and communities.

