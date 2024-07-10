Chinese professionals share civil-airport management experience with Pakistani counterparts

Xinhua) 17:02, July 10, 2024

HAIKOU, July 10 (Xinhua) -- Twenty Pakistani management staff members who are about to work at a China-aided airport in Pakistan have completed a 20-day training program on the future operations of the airport.

As a supporting training program for the New Gwadar International Airport, a project built under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the program aims to provide pre-job training for Pakistani managers, while preparing talent reserves for operating the new airport.

The training was held from June 20 to Tuesday in Haikou, capital of south China's island province of Hainan. It was hosted by China's Ministry of Commerce and organized by the International Cooperation and Exchange Center of Department of Commerce of Hainan Province.

During their stay in China, the professionals held discussions with the Chinese aid construction units and authorities responsible for the New Gwadar International Airport, to understand the design concept of the airport and learn from the Chinese experts in airport management.

The trainees visited various sites, including the Haikou Meilan International Airport, to learn about the development of Hainan's civil aviation industry, among other topics, and discussed the future cooperation opportunities between Hainan and Pakistan in related industries.

The New Gwadar International Airport is located in Pakistan's southwest port city of Gwadar. Construction work on the 4F-class airport, which is the world's highest class with the capability of handling large aircraft, started in October 2019.

In June, the airport completed a flight test, meaning that the project is about to be put into operation.

