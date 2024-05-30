CPEC improves infrastructure, creates jobs, addresses energy shortage in Pakistan's NW province: official

ISLAMABAD, May 29 (Xinhua) -- The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has significantly improved infrastructure, addressed energy shortage and created jobs over the past 11 years in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to provincial Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Arshad Ayub Khan.

Speaking at a ceremony celebrating the 73rd anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan here on Wednesday, organized by the Pak-China Friendship Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the official underscored the CPEC's vital role in the province's progress through multiple projects, including highways and energy production initiatives.

He emphasized the enduring significance of the Pak-China friendship and the necessity of enhancing cooperation in trade, business, industries, mining, people-to-people relations, and cultural and educational exchanges.

"The CPEC, the flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative, has been proven a game-changer for Pakistan's economy. With enhanced cooperation, we will witness significant development across various sectors in the future," the official added.

Cultural Counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan Zhang Heqing also addressed the event, highlighting historical linkages between China and Pakistan. He noted that people-to-people connections as well as cultural, educational and heritage exchanges are consistently increasing between the two countries.

Zhang expressed hope that further cooperation under the CPEC would strengthen relations between China and Pakistan, and improve the livelihood of people in both countries.

Yousaf Ayub Khan, president of the Pak-China Friendship Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, emphasized the importance of bilateral relations and expressed optimism for more meaningful engagements while learning from China's experience in various fields.

Launched in 2013, the CPEC is a corridor linking the Gwadar Port in southwest Pakistan's Balochistan province with Kashgar in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, which highlights energy, transport, and industrial cooperation in the first phase, while the new phase expands to the fields of agriculture and livelihood.

