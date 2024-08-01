We Are China

Aerial view of China's huge cosmic-ray observatory in Sichuan

Ecns.cn) 12:47, August 01, 2024

Aerial view of detectors in China's Large High Altitude Air Shower Observatory (LHAASO) project in Daocheng County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 31, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)

Located 4,410 meters above sea level, LHAASO is one of China's key national science and technology facilities.

Aerial view of detectors in China's Large High Altitude Air Shower Observatory (LHAASO) project in Daocheng County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 31, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)

Aerial view of detectors in China's Large High Altitude Air Shower Observatory (LHAASO) project in Daocheng County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 31, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)

Aerial view of detectors in China's Large High Altitude Air Shower Observatory (LHAASO) project in Daocheng County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 31, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)

Aerial view of detectors in China's Large High Altitude Air Shower Observatory (LHAASO) project in Daocheng County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 31, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)

Aerial view of detectors in China's Large High Altitude Air Shower Observatory (LHAASO) project in Daocheng County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 31, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)