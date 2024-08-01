Aerial view of China's huge cosmic-ray observatory in Sichuan
Aerial view of detectors in China's Large High Altitude Air Shower Observatory (LHAASO) project in Daocheng County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 31, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)
Located 4,410 meters above sea level, LHAASO is one of China's key national science and technology facilities.
