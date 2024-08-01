Restoration of breached dike underway in C China's Hunan
An aerial drone photo taken on July 31, 2024 shows the site of a project to restore a breached dike in the Juanshui River in Xiangtan County, central China's Hunan Province. The breach occurred in the Juanshui River on Sunday after heavy rainfall hit Hunan Province. The restoration work of the dike started here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
Excavators work to restore a breached dike in the Juanshui River in Xiangtan County, central China's Hunan Province, July 31, 2024. The breach occurred in the Juanshui River on Sunday after heavy rainfall hit Hunan Province. The restoration work of the dike started here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
Excavators work to restore a breached dike in the Juanshui River in Xiangtan County, central China's Hunan Province, July 31, 2024. The breach occurred in the Juanshui River on Sunday after heavy rainfall hit Hunan Province. The restoration work of the dike started here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
An aerial drone photo taken on July 31, 2024 shows excavators working to restore a breached dike in the Juanshui River in Xiangtan County, central China's Hunan Province. The breach occurred in the Juanshui River on Sunday after heavy rainfall hit Hunan Province. The restoration work of the dike started here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
An aerial drone photo taken on July 31, 2024 shows excavators working to restore a breached dike in the Juanshui River in Xiangtan County, central China's Hunan Province. The breach occurred in the Juanshui River on Sunday after heavy rainfall hit Hunan Province. The restoration work of the dike started here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
An excavator works to restore a breached dike in the Juanshui River in Xiangtan County, central China's Hunan Province, July 31, 2024. The breach occurred in the Juanshui River on Sunday after heavy rainfall hit Hunan Province. The restoration work of the dike started here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
