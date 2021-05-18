Pic story: father and son devoted to bronze ware restoration

Fang Guorong (L) and his son Fang Chen discuss a restoration plan in Hubei Provincial Museum, Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, May 14, 2021. In the Culture Relics Protection Center of Hubei Provincial Museum, 62-year-old Fang Guorong and his 33-year-old son Fang Chen have been repairing Zenghouyu bronze chime bell for nearly two years. The repair work is about to be completed after a series of complicated processes. Fang Guorong has engaged in bronze ware restoration for more than 40 years since he entered the Hubei Provincial Museum at the age of 18, and now is an expert in this field in Hubei. Since 2009, Fang Chen has begun to learn bronze relic restoration skills from his father and received strict training. After five years of learning and practice, Fang Chen was able to restore bronze wares independently. This time, to restore the Zenghouyu bronze chime bell, Fang Chen applied advanced techniques such as 3D scanning and 3D printing technologies. Now Fang Chen has continued his father's career and devoted himself in the restoration of bronze ware. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

