Venezuelan election body declares Maduro winner of presidential elections

Xinhua) 09:04, July 30, 2024

CARACAS, July 29 (Xinhua) -- Venezuela's National Electoral Council on Monday declared Nicolas Maduro the winner of Sunday's presidential elections.

"The National Electoral Council ... accredits citizen Nicolas Maduro Moros ... as elected president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in the presidential election held on July 28, 2024, for a period of six years," said Elvis Amoroso, president of the election body, at a press conference.

Following the announcement, Amoroso delivered the signed document to Maduro at the headquarters of the National Electoral Council in downtown Caracas, the Venezuelan capital, with diplomats accredited in the country, governors and members of the cabinet, among other officials, in attendance.

