Nicolas Maduro wins presidential election in Venezuela with 51.2 pct of vote: CNE

CARACAS, July 29 (Xinhua) -- Venezuela's National Electoral Council (CNE) announced around Monday midnight that President Nicolas Maduro has won the presidential election and will govern the country from 2025 to 2031.

Early Monday, CNE President Elvis Amoroso reported that the result indicated an irreversible trend in favor of Maduro. The bulletin for Maduro's victory was issued after 80 percent of the polling stations had been counted.

Amoroso emphasized that it is "a strong and irreversible trend" and that voter turnout was 59 percent of those eligible to vote.

In total, Maduro received 5,150,092 valid votes, representing 51.2 percent of the counted votes, according to CNE.

Opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, from the Unitary Platform coalition, received 4,445,978 votes, or 44.2 percent of the votes.

