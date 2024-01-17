Venezuela working to raise workers' earnings despite U.S. sanctions, says VP

Xinhua) 13:09, January 17, 2024

CARACAS, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- Venezuela's government is striving to raise workers' earnings despite the economic stranglehold of U.S. sanctions, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said Tuesday.

One of the most important announcements President Nicolas Maduro made at the National Assembly (Parliament) on Monday was an increase in earnings, Rodriguez told local media.

Maduro announced a hike in bonuses paid to Venezuelan public workers, raising their minimum comprehensive indexed income from 70 U.S. dollars to 100 dollars per month as of February 1, saying it would be adjusted in case of a devaluation.

The main victims of Washington's "criminal blockade" against Venezuela have been blue-collar workers, Rodriguez said.

The ongoing sanctions and financial embargoes undermine the South American country's welfare system, as well as its vital infrastructure and public services, she said.

In addition to the bonus increase, Venezuela's government has made progress in controlling inflation and stabilizing the currency exchange rate, thus facilitating the economic growth of the South American country, said the vice president.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)