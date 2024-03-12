Venezuela incurs 700 bln USD GDP loss from U.S. sanctions, says VP

Xinhua) 11:13, March 12, 2024

CARACAS, March 11 (Xinhua) -- U.S. sanctions against Venezuela have caused losses of nearly 700 billion U.S. dollars in GDP, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said Monday.

Venezuela's oil industry sustained losses of almost 232 billion dollars due to the sanctions, which have in addition frozen more than 22 billion dollars Venezuelan assets in international banks, the vice president said at an international seminar held in the Bolivian city of Santa Cruz de la Sierra.

The United States, she said, has failed to comply with the lifting of sanctions as established in the Barbados Agreement reached between the government and Venezuelan opposition parties in October 2023.

The agreement brought a relief, known as General License 44, from the United States on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in October 2023, but the Joe Biden administration reimposed sanctions on Venezuela in January, saying the move was in response to Maduro's decision to ban a leading opposition candidate from running for president.

In view of U.S. unilateral policies, Latin America "essentially" needs a new financial architecture, Rodriguez said.

"If we want to think about a new financial architecture, we must carry out trade in our own currencies," said the Venezuelan vice president.

