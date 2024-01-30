Venezuela warns of strong response if U.S. resumes sanctions

Xinhua, January 30, 2024

CARACAS, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) -- Venezuela on Monday warned it will respond in a "severe, reciprocal and strong" way if the United States resumes sanctions or applies sanctions against the South American country.

"We are very attentive to the actions they (the United States) take in the coming days that may be considered aggressive towards the right that this country has to live in peace, to progress and to have all unilateral coercive measures lifted," said President of the National Assembly, Jorge Rodriguez, who also heads the government delegation in conciliation talks with the opposition.

Rodriguez warned Washington against interfering in the country's internal affairs.

"By now, they (the United States) should know that we are not going to accept any type of pressure, any type of interference," said Rodriguez.

The U.S. government announced on Saturday the decision to review its sanction policy against the South American country, following what it called the "worrying" ruling by Venezuela's Supreme Court of Justice to ratify the disqualification of the opposition candidate for the 2024 presidential elections, Maria Corina Machado.

