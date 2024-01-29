Republicans, Democrats in "tug-of-war" over immigration crisis

Cartoon by Ma Hongliang

In December 2023, more than 300,000 people were on track to cross the United States-Mexico border without authorization, the highest monthly tally on record.

As the 2024 United States presidential race kicks off, Republicans and Democrats are once again engaged in a "tug-of-war" over the immigration crisis. Republicans are pushing for the impeachment of the Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, accusing him of mishandling the immigration crisis. Democrats countered with the argument that it is like "a pre-planned, predetermined political stunt."

The divide in American society is deepening as the border crisis heats up. Sadly, no one truly cares about the needs and safety of immigrants. In the eyes of American politicians, they are merely bargaining chips in partisan politics and problems that can be dealt with in an arbitrary manner. If the two parties in the United States continue to engage in partisan conflicts, instead of presenting effective solutions, the immigration crisis will only spiral into an endless cycle of unsolved problems.

