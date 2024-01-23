7 shot dead in 2 locations in U.S. Illinois

Xinhua) 11:10, January 23, 2024

CHICAGO, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- A total of seven people were found shot to death by a gunman in two locations in the city of Joliet in the U.S. state of Illinois, local authorities said Monday.

