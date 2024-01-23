U.S. Supreme Court grants White House to remove Texas razor wire at border with Mexico
HOUSTON, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday granted an emergency request filed by the Joe Biden administration, giving the green light for federal agents to cutting through or removing the razor wire which had been installed by Texas along the U.S.-Mexico border.
In a 5-4 vote, the Supreme Court issued the brief order, with Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Amy Coney Barrett joining the court's three liberal members to form a majority.
Texas filed the lawsuit in October after border patrol agents cut through some of the razor wire the state set up near the Rio Grande at Eagle Pass, claiming federal agents had trespassed and damaged state property and thwarted the state's efforts to block "aliens illegally entering Texas."
In response, the Biden administration argued in the request that the wire prevented agents from reaching migrants who had crossed the border and entered the United States.
No reasons have been given in the Supreme Court's order. A report from The New York Times said it is typical when the justices act on emergency applications.
The case is one of the legal battles over state rights on border security between Texas and the Biden administration. Republican Texas Governor Gregg Abbott has repeatedly slammed President Joe Biden over the tide of migrants crossing from Mexico.
