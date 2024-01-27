U.S. records about 13,000 deaths from flu this season: CDC

Xinhua) 14:05, January 27, 2024

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- There have been at least 18 million flu illnesses, 210,000 hospitalizations, and 13,000 deaths from flu so far this season in the United States, according to the latest data released Friday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Seasonal influenza activity remains elevated in most parts of the country.

Ten influenza-associated pediatric deaths were reported during the week ending Jan. 20, bringing the season total to 57 pediatric deaths, according to CDC.

The agency recommends that everyone 6 months and older get an annual flu vaccine as long as influenza viruses are spreading.

