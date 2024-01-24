Trump projected to win New Hampshire Republican primary

Xinhua) 13:32, January 24, 2024

WASHINGTON, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- Former U.S. President Donald Trump has defeated former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley in the New Hampshire Republican primary, multiple U.S. media organizations projected Tuesday night.

Trump has garnered 54 percent of the vote in the northeastern state, compared with 45 percent for Haley, according to the tally count by the Associated Press as of 8 p.m. Eastern time (0100 GMT).

After a 30-percentage-point loss to Trump in the Iowa caucuses, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ended his presidential bid on Sunday, leaving Haley as the only Republican challenger to Trump.

Haley, who invested significant time and financial resources in winning New Hampshire, said in a speech that the race is far from over.

"New Hampshire is first (primary) in the nation. It is not the last in the nation. This race is far from over," Haley said. "And the next one is my sweet state of South Carolina."

The latest result in New Hampshire cemented Trump's front-runner status in the Republican race, with Haley under greater pressure to prove to voters that she remains a viable alternative to Trump.

On the Democratic side, Biden is projected to win New Hampshire's Democratic primary as a write-in candidate. Biden's name was not on the ballot, and the primary will not award delegates because of disagreements between the Democratic National Committee and the New Hampshire state.

The Democratic Party's first official primary will take place in South Carolina on Feb. 3, while the Republican primary on Feb. 24 in the state.

