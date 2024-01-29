3 U.S. soldiers killed, many wounded in Jordan in drone attack: Biden

Xinhua) 08:25, January 29, 2024

WASHINGTON, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Joe Biden said Sunday that three U.S. soldiers were killed and many others wounded in a drone attack targeting U.S. forces stationed in northeast Jordan near the Syria border Saturday night.

The attack was believed to be launched by Iran-backed militant group operating in Syria and Iraq, he added.

