Home>>
3 U.S. soldiers killed, many wounded in Jordan in drone attack: Biden
(Xinhua) 08:25, January 29, 2024
WASHINGTON, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Joe Biden said Sunday that three U.S. soldiers were killed and many others wounded in a drone attack targeting U.S. forces stationed in northeast Jordan near the Syria border Saturday night.
The attack was believed to be launched by Iran-backed militant group operating in Syria and Iraq, he added.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.