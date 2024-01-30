Tensions escalate over immigration issue between Texas, U.S. federal gov't

Xinhua) 08:16, January 30, 2024

WASHINGTON/HOUSTON, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) -- The immigration issue has recently intensified tensions between the southern U.S. state of Texas and the federal government, exacerbating partisanship and fears of a constitutional crisis in the United States.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled earlier in January that federal agents could cut the razor wire that Texas has installed at the border of the United States and Mexico.

The razor wire, set up at the order of Texas Governor Greg Abbott, is meant to deter migrants from crossing the border.

Abbott said that the operation was within the constitutional "right of self-defense," and he accused U.S. President Joe Biden of failing to fulfill his constitutional duty to protect the nation's borders by allowing millions of immigrants to enter the country illegally.

"This is not over. Texas' razor wire is an effective deterrent to the illegal crossings Biden encourages," Abbott said on social media. "I will continue to defend Texas' constitutional authority to secure the border and prevent the Biden Administration from destroying our property."

Abbott has gained the support of more than 20 Republican governors, as well as former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Biden said the White House is negotiating an immigration bill with members of both parties in Congress to address the "border crisis."

The White House has repeatedly slammed Abbott and other Republicans for using the immigration issue as a political "stunt."

The unprecedented "standoff" between Texas state and the federal government over the southern border is escalating, according to U.S. media reports.

Polls have shown that immigration is one of the top issues for American voters as the country enters an election year in 2024.

