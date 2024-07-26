Home>>
Lancang-Mekong young entrepreneurs highlight exchanges, cooperation for a better future
By Du Mingming, Wu Yanhong (People's Daily Online) 16:22, July 26, 2024
Young entrepreneurs from the Lancang-Mekong countries shared their thoughts on mutual exchanges, unity and cooperation at a forum in Kunming, southwest China’s Yunnan Province.
The Lancang-Mekong Young Entrepreneurs Forum, themed on "Deepen Cooperation, Share Prosperity", was held from July 23 to 25. The forum drew the attendance of more than 100 representatives of youth organizations and young entrepreneurs from the six Lancang-Mekong countries: China, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Lancang-Mekong Young Entrepreneurs Forum opens in Kunming, SW China
- 2024 Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Art and Design Award launched in Beijing
- Lancang-Mekong cooperation media summit kicks off, aims at brighter future
- CEEC participates in Lancang-Mekong energy cooperation under BRI
- China proposes 6 key future directions of Lancang-Mekong Cooperation
- Lancang-Mekong Cooperation turned into "golden model" of regional cooperation: Chinese FM
- Chinese FM hails Lancang-Mekong cooperation on fight against COVID-19, connectivity, livelihood
- Lancang-Mekong Cooperation contributes to socio-economic development in sub-region: Cambodian officials
- Lancang-Mekong Sweet Spring Project brings Lao villagers safe drinking water
- Lancang-Mekong Cooperation foreign ministers discuss COVID-19, recovery
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.