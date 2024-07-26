Lancang-Mekong young entrepreneurs highlight exchanges, cooperation for a better future

Young entrepreneurs from the Lancang-Mekong countries shared their thoughts on mutual exchanges, unity and cooperation at a forum in Kunming, southwest China’s Yunnan Province.

The Lancang-Mekong Young Entrepreneurs Forum, themed on "Deepen Cooperation, Share Prosperity", was held from July 23 to 25. The forum drew the attendance of more than 100 representatives of youth organizations and young entrepreneurs from the six Lancang-Mekong countries: China, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam.

