2024 Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Art and Design Award launched in Beijing

People's Daily Online) 10:16, April 29, 2024

The 2024 Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Art and Design Award, an international event involving the six Lancang-Mekong countries—China, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam—was launched in Beijing on April 24.

The launch was attended by Gao Anming, editor-in-chief of the China International Communications Group (CICG), Zhao Chenggang, minister counsellor of the Asian Affairs Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, Zin Mar Htwe, minister counsellor of the embassy of Myanmar in China, as well as diplomats from countries along the Mekong River, and guests from the media, universities, civil society organizations, and businesses, both domestic and international.

Guests cut the ribbon at the launch of the 2024 Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Art and Design Award. (Photo courtesy of the organizer of the event)

Gao congratulated the launch of the event. He noted that CICG has strengthened comprehensive and multi-level exchanges and cooperation with countries along the Mekong River under the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) framework in recent years, and achieved new progress and results.

These cooperative projects are expected to enhance cultural exchanges among countries along the Mekong River, and lead to fruitful outcomes and foster mutual learning and understanding among civilizations, said Gao.

Gao Anming, editor-in-chief of the China International Communications Group (CICG), delivers a speech at the launch ceremony of the 2024 Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Art and Design Award. (Photo courtesy of the organizer of the event)

In his video speech, Zhao said that China and countries along the Mekong River are connected by mountains and rivers, and natural partners for cooperation.

Over the past eight years since the LMC mechanism was initiated among Lancang-Mekong countries, and under the strategic guidance of their leaders, efforts in building a Lancang-Mekong community with a shared future have continued to deepen and consolidate, Zhao pointed out.

The Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Art and Design Award has become a calling card for cultural and youth exchanges, he said, noting that the competition will further enhance people-to-people exchanges among the six countries and improve mutual learning among civilizations.

Zhao Chenggang, minister counsellor of the Asian Affairs Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, delivers a video speech at the launch ceremony of the 2024 Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Art and Design Award. (Photo courtesy of the organizer of the event)

Over the past eight years, the LMC has made remarkable strides and delivered tangible benefits to the people of countries along the Mekong River, said Zin Mar Htwe.

Myanmar will continue to actively carry out cooperation with China, and uphold the principles and spirit of LMC. Together, they can promote mechanism building, deepen practical cooperation, and contribute to peace, stability and prosperity in the region, she added.

Zin Mar Htwe expressed hope that the competition can serve as an expanded platform for cultural and artistic exchanges, and foster mutual learning between China and countries along the Mekong River.

Zin Mar Htwe, minister counsellor of the embassy of Myanmar in China, delivers a speech at the launch ceremony of the 2024 Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Art and Design Award. (Photo courtesy of the organizer of the event)

Zin Mar Htwe, minister counsellor of the embassy of Myanmar in China, participates in a collaborative process of creating a piece of artwork at the launch ceremony of the 2024 Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Art and Design Award. (People's Daily Online/Wang Jing)

A diplomat from the embassy of the Lao People's Democratic Republic in China participates in a collaborative process of creating a piece of artwork at the launch ceremony of the 2024 Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Art and Design Award. (People's Daily Online/Wang Jing)

Under the theme, "Green Power, Lancang-Mekong's New Day," designers in the competition will showcase the different aspects of Lancang-Mekong energy cooperation through their creative designs.

Since 2020, the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Art and Design Award has been held regularly, and has been functioning as a bridge of art that closely connects Lancang-Mekong countries.

