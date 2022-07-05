China proposes 6 key future directions of Lancang-Mekong Cooperation

Xinhua) 10:33, July 05, 2022

BAGAN, Myanmar, July 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday elaborated on six key future directions of the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC).

Wang said during the seventh Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Foreign Ministers' Meeting that China's economy has continued to improve in the long term and is accelerating the construction of a development pattern to promote high-quality development, which will provide greater markets and opportunities for Mekong countries.

He said the current good opportunity of booming regional cooperation should be seized to push the LMC to a new level.

China proposes to focus on promoting cooperation in six areas in the future.

First, strengthen strategic guidance. This includes dovetailing with the development plans of each country to create a demonstration zone for high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, a pioneer zone for the Global Development Initiative and a pilot zone for the Global Security Initiatives.

Second, deepen economic integration. This includes releasing the beneficial effect of the opening of the China-Laos Railway, promoting the construction of the China-Laos-Thailand Railway, deepening cooperation on the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor and building a new model of cooperation on intelligent customs.

The third is to expand agricultural cooperation. This includes building quality and safety demonstration bases of agricultural products, carrying out green ecological grain storage cooperation, ensuring the supply of fertilizers and other agricultural materials, and creating a value chain of special and quality agricultural products.

Fourth, adhere to green development. This includes strengthening cooperation in water resources, environment, meteorology and other fields, exploring the establishment of the Lancang-Mekong disaster management cooperation mechanism, and medium- and long-term forestry cooperation mechanism.

Fifth, promote digital cooperation. This includes strengthening the construction of digital infrastructure and carrying out cooperation in the fields of smart manufacturing, 5G, smart cities, raw material and automobile.

Sixth, closer cultural and people-to-people exchanges. They include organizing a series of events such as video dialogue sessions for leaders of women's organizations in the LMC countries, local government cooperation forums, and world cultural heritage forums.

(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Liang Jun)