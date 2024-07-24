Lancang-Mekong Young Entrepreneurs Forum opens in Kunming, SW China

Dialogue on challenges, opportunities and the development of Lancang-Mekong Cooperation is held at the Lancang-Mekong Young Entrepreneurs Forum in Kunming, southwest China’s Yunnan Province, July 23, 2024. (Photo courtesy of Yunnan Youth Federation)

Themed on "Deepen Cooperation, Share Prosperity", the Lancang-Mekong Young Entrepreneurs Forum kicked off in Kunming, southwest China’s Yunnan Province, July 23, 2024.

The forum, aiming to deepen practical cooperation among young people from the Lancang-Mekong countries as well as boost the building of the Lancang-Mekong Economic Development Belt, drew the attendance of more than 100 representatives of youth organizations and young entrepreneurs from the six Lancang-Mekong countries: China, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam.

Wang Yi, vice president of the All-China Youth Federation, said at the opening ceremony that young people are the future of the country and the hope of the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation. “Building a better community for a shared future of peace and prosperity among Lancang-Mekong countries is inseparable from the efforts of young people,” she said, hoping that the youth of Lancang-Mekong countries can strengthen exchanges and interactions to promote people-to-people exchanges, and create regional prosperity together.

Wang Zhengying, deputy governor of Yunnan province, said that Yunnan has always made unremitting efforts to expand Lancang-Mekong cooperation, practice the "Lancang-Mekong Spirit" and promote "Lancang-Mekong Culture", and has achieved remarkable results in exchanges and cooperation in various fields.

The deputy governor expressed his hope that young entrepreneurs from all over the world could visit Yunnan, understand Yunnan, choose Yunnan, and invest in Yunnan. “Let's work together to create a better tomorrow for a community with a shared future among Mekong-Lancang countries," he said.

Young entrepreneur representatives from the six Lancang-Mekong countries read out the Kunming Declaration on Young Entrepreneurs Cooperation of the Lancang-Mekong Countries at the opening ceremony of the Lancang-Mekong Young Entrepreneurs Forum in Kunming, southwest China’s Yunnan Province, July 23, 2024. (Photo courtesy of Yunnan Youth Federation)

Teerin Tanyawattanakul, president of Thailand’s Young Entrepreneur Chamber of Commerce, pointed out in his speech that the forum is not just an event, but a platform for building connections, sharing ideas, and fostering partnerships.

“It is a chance for us to learn from each other, to inspire and be inspired, and to turn our dreams into reality,” he said, calling on the attendees to take this opportunity to explore new possibilities, break new ground, and pave the way for a brighter future for the Lancang-Mekong region.

Wu Xiaofeng, counselor of the Department of Asian Affairs for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, delivered a speech via video. Wu said that young entrepreneurs are the most dynamic and pioneering group, and play an important role in the construction of the Lancang-Mekong Economic Development Belt.

Representatives from the six countries shared their insights on challenges, opportunities and the development of Lancang-Mekong cooperation. They called on all sectors to strengthen dialogue and coordination, deepen practical cooperation, support the development of young entrepreneurs in Lancang-Mekong countries, continuously explore sustainable regional economic development models, jointly create a safe and stable business environment, and bring more development opportunities for youth development and economic cooperation in the Lancang-Mekong region.

The opening ceremony issued the “Kunming Declaration on Young Entrepreneurs Cooperation of the Lancang-Mekong Countries”, which embodied a consensus on the establishment of a cooperation mechanism for young entrepreneurs from Lancang-Mekong countries. The declaration called on young entrepreneurs from the six countries to remain committed to the principles of consultation, contribution and shared benefits, adhere to an innovation-driven development strategy and work together to promote sustainable development.

In the coming days, the forum will also include roundtable meetings, dialogue and group visits for representatives to conduct in-depth exchanges on topics including modern agriculture, green development, scientific and technological innovation, and regional connectivity.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)