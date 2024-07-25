China's top legislator holds talks with president of Central American Parliament

Xinhua) 08:43, July 25, 2024

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, holds talks with the President of the Central American Parliament Silvia Garca in Beijing, capital of China, July 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

BEIJING, July 24 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator, Zhao Leji, held talks with the President of the Central American Parliament, Silvia Garca, in Beijing on Wednesday.

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said that in August last year, the Central American Parliament made a historic decision to revoke the permanent observer status of Taiwan's legislative body and accept the NPC as a permanent observer. This again shows that the one-China principle is the universally recognized norm of the international community, the aspiration of the people and the trend of the times.

Over the past year, the exchanges and cooperation between China's NPC and the Central American Parliament have been solid and effective, with good development momentum. Zhao said the visit of the Central American Parliamentary delegation to China will further enhance the level of exchanges and cooperation between the two sides.

China is ready to work with the Central American Parliament to map out the direction of cooperation and lay a solid foundation for the steady growth of bilateral relations, he said.

Zhao urged the two sides to consolidate political mutual trust continuously. He added that China highly appreciates the Central American Parliament's adherence to the one-China principle and will continue to firmly support the Central American Parliament's efforts in strengthening dialogue among member states, promoting common development, upholding multilateralism and advancing regional integration.

The two sides need to step up exchanges at multiple levels and through multiple channels, promote friendly exchanges and cooperation, strengthen policy communication and experience sharing on high-quality development, poverty reduction and poverty alleviation, ecological and environmental protection, carry out cooperation in political parties, humanities and local governments, and jointly promote the development of relations between China and regional countries, Zhao said.

He added that both sides must also strengthen coordination in multilateral organizations such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union and the Latin-American Parliament to jointly safeguard the rights and interests of developing countries.

The Taiwan question concerns China's sovereignty and territorial integrity and is the core of China's interests, Zhao stressed. He called on the Central American Parliament to continue to firmly abide by the one-China principle, oppose all forms of "Taiwan independence," and support the Chinese government's efforts to achieve national reunification.

Zhao also provided relevant information on the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee. He added that China is willing to strengthen exchanges and mutual learning with the Central American Parliament on issues such as reform, opening up, and modernization and contribute to the development of respective countries and regions.

Garca and members of the delegation said that establishing friendly relations between the Central American parliament and China's NPC in August last year is the aspiration of the people and is of historic significance. Strengthening solidarity and cooperation between Central American countries and China is conducive to seizing opportunities and achieving development and prosperity.

The Central American Parliament adheres to the one-China principle and supports China's efforts to achieve national reunification. It is willing to learn from China's development experience, deepen exchanges with China's NPC, and help regional countries and China cooperate in politics, economy, culture, education, renewable energy and other fields, and promote South-South cooperation, they said.

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, holds talks with the President of the Central American Parliament Silvia Garca in Beijing, capital of China, July 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)