Peng Liyuan attends summer camp for Chinese, African children

(People's Daily App) 16:25, July 22, 2024

Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, on July 19 attended the "Love in the Sunshine" summer camp for children from China and Africa, which is being held in Beijing. Peng is a World Health Organization (WHO) goodwill ambassador for tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS, and a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) special envoy for the advancement of girls' and women's education.

