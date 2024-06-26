Senior CPC official meets delegation of African chief justices

Xinhua) 10:22, June 26, 2024

Chen Wenqing, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, meets with a delegation of chief justices of African countries in Beijing, capital of China, June 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, June 25 (Xinhua) -- Chen Wenqing, a senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC), met with a delegation of chief justices of African countries in Beijing on Tuesday.

Chen, a member of the Political Bureau of CPC Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, said that in recent years, Chinese and African leaders have reached many consensuses on developing the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between China and Africa, and on building a closer China-Africa community with a shared future, drawing a blueprint for the long-term development of bilateral relations.

He said that China is ready to work with Africa to implement the consensuses reached by the leaders, have an in-depth exchange of views on China-Africa relations -- particularly concerning judicial cooperation -- and carry out high-quality legal and judicial cooperation.

The members of the delegation said they will promote the exchange and mutual learning in judicial affairs between Africa and China.

