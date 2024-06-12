Chinese FM meets S. African counterpart on ties

June 12, 2024

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, Russia, June 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday met with his South African counterpart Naledi Pandor in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, congratulated South Africa on its smooth general election and commended the African National Congress (ANC) for continuing to play a leading role in South African politics as the largest party.

He expressed the belief that the ANC will stay true to its original aspiration, hold firm to its belief, and continue to lead the South African people towards greater achievements in building a unified, stable, and prosperous nation.

Wang noted that China and South Africa are comprehensive strategic partners and bilateral relations are flourishing under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, heralding a "golden era."

Last year, Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to South Africa and his participation in the BRICS Summit resulted in important consensus with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, ushering in a new era for building a high-level China-South Africa community with a shared future, said Wang, adding that the historic expansion of the BRICS mechanism announced in South Africa has further inspired solidarity among the Global South.

Wang said that the two sides should enhance high-level exchanges, consolidate political mutual trust, plan for the next phase of institutional bilateral exchanges, and continue to firmly support each other on issues concerning each other's core interests.

China and South Africa enjoy extensive, broad and high-level cooperation, which brings tangible benefits to their people, Wang said.

China is ready to synergize the development strategies of the two countries and improve the top-level design for their future cooperation, he said, stressing that China values South Africa's role as a major developing country, and is willing to strengthen multilateral coordination and provide objective, balanced, and constructive perspectives on hot-button issues, such as the Ukraine crisis, to contribute to world peace and stability.

For her part, Pandor thanked China for its support in South Africa's successful hosting of the BRICS Summit, saying that her country was honored to receive President Xi's visit last year.

She said South Africa and China maintain strong bilateral relations, with Chinese companies continuing to play a significant role in South Africa's continued economic growth, bilateral cultural exchanges remaining close, and cooperation in various fields progressing smoothly.

South Africa prizes not only its relations with China, but also Africa's cooperation with China, valuing the role of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, she said.

Cooperation with China is a vital component of Africa's international cooperation, she said, adding that South Africa looks forward to enhancing collaboration with China in infrastructure, digital economy, renewable energy, and human resources development to boost Africa's stable growth.

Pandor noted that South Africa highly appreciates China's efforts in seeking a political solution to the Ukraine crisis and in promoting a ceasefire in Gaza, and is ready to strengthen coordination with China on multilateral platforms such as BRICS and the G20 to ensure the smooth development of related mechanisms.

