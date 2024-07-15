Program launched to promote exchanges between Chinese and African children

Xinhua) 09:10, July 15, 2024

BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) -- A program aimed at promoting communication between Chinese and African children was launched in Beijing on Sunday.

A welcome ceremony held at the China National Children's Center saw dozens of children from Namibia, South Africa, Somalia, Uganda and the Central African Republic gather together with children from China.

A variety of activities were organized for the children, including games, dance and martial arts performances, and a group painting session.

In the center's intangible cultural heritage area, they experienced the charm of traditional Chinese culture as they made scented pouches and shadow puppets.

Huang Xiaowei, vice president of the All-China Women's Federation, said that children carry the future and hopes of China and Africa, and that exchanges between children will inject new vitality into the continued development of the China-Africa friendship.

The program is being hosted by China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the All-China Women's Federation. Over the next six days, children from China and the five African countries will also visit sites such as the Palace Museum in Beijing, as well as cultural sites in central China's Henan Province.

