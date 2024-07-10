China, Africa seek more cooperation between local governments

Xinhua) 15:02, July 10, 2024

GUANGZHOU, July 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese and African officials emphasized the need for increased cooperation among local governments at the 5th Forum on China-Africa Local Government Cooperation held in south China's Guangzhou on Tuesday.

Around 350 delegates attended the event, including political leaders, officials and organization heads from China and Africa. They agreed to enhance cooperation between local governments for shared governance experiences, joint responses to issues, and mutual benefits.

Christian Ntsay, Prime Minister of Madagascar, said at the forum that strengthening local government cooperation is essential for sustainable development. This forum provides an opportunity for African countries to explore development opportunities by strengthening collaboration and friendship between the Chinese and African people, he added.

During the forum, Ntsay witnessed the signing of a letter of intent to strengthen friendly exchanges and cooperation between Foshan City in Guangdong and Sambava City in Madagascar.

Data released by the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries indicated that 28 provinces, regions and cities in China have established 166 sister-city relationships with counterparts in 35 African countries. Among them, Guangzhou has formed sister-city and sister-port relationships with 10 African cities and 5 ports, respectively.

Zhao Baogang, deputy mayor of Weihai City in east China's Shandong Province, said that in the first five months of this year, Weihai's imports and exports to Africa increased by 73.2 percent. The city has established enterprises in 22 African countries, covering fields such as agriculture, energy and healthcare.

The Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and the provincial government of Guangdong jointly hosted this year's Forum on China-Africa Local Government Cooperation, which was inaugurated in 2012.

