Peng Liyuan and Polish president's wife visit China's National Center for the Performing Arts in Beijing

(People's Daily App) 16:46, June 25, 2024

Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Agata Kornhauser-Duda, wife of Polish President Andrzej Duda, visited China's National Center for the Performing Arts in Beijing on Monday. They toured the center and visited an art exhibition on Beijing's intangible cultural heritage that showcases Chinese craftsmanship. They also enjoyed performances, including traditional Chinese folk music, Peking Opera, and piano compositions from both countries.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)