Rain-triggered landslides, mudflows halt traffic in northwest China province
(Xinhua) 13:05, July 17, 2024
XI'AN, July 17 (Xinhua) -- Heavy downpours have caused roadside landslides and mudflows, leading to traffic disruptions in Baoji, a city in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, local authorities said on Wednesday.
Traffic was interrupted on sections of two highways and an expressway in Baoji, but no casualties have been reported so far.
From 6 a.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday, Baoji received an average precipitation of 67.4 mm, with the highest recorded precipitation reaching 209 mm, according to Shaanxi's metrological observatory.
The province activated a Level IV emergency response for flood control at 7 a.m. Wednesday while Baoji issued a flash flood warning at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
