We Are China

Death toll rises to 6 after heavy rainfalls in Chongqing

Xinhua) 16:54, July 11, 2024

CHONGQING, July 11 (Xinhua) -- Death toll from the heavy rain in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality has risen to six, local authorities said on Thursday.

Vehement downpours have hit the municipality since Wednesday evening, raising water above alert levels in 15 rivers.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)