4 dead, 1 missing in central China rainstorms

Xinhua) 15:46, June 24, 2024

CHANGSHA, June 24 (Xinhua) -- Torrential rains have triggered mountain torrents in a county in central China's Hunan Province, leaving four dead and one missing, authorities said Monday.

Yuanling County saw record rainfall in Wuqiangxi Town from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday, reaching 337.8 mm, according to the county's emergency management department.

The rains have triggered mountain torrents as well as severe waterlogging in the town. As of Monday morning, four have been killed, with another missing.

The county has activated an emergency response program and organized efforts for the necessity supply and power, telecommunication and transport restoration work.

