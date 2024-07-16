Central China province issues second-highest rainstorm alert

Xinhua) 13:11, July 16, 2024

ZHENGZHOU, July 16 (Xinhua) -- Central China's Henan Province issued an orange alert for rainstorm at 9 a.m. Tuesday, the second-highest level in the country's four-tier weather warning system, according to the province's meteorological observatory.

From Monday to Tuesday morning, heavy downpours lashed many parts of the province, with a maximum precipitation of 638.5 mm recorded in Sheqi County.

The meteorological observatory forecasted that from 9 a.m. Tuesday to 9 a.m. Wednesday, heavy rainfall would continue in some areas of the province, accompanied by strong convective weather, including thunderstorms and gales.

In the city of Nanyang, Level I emergency response for flood control was activated at 8 a.m. Tuesday as heavy rains battered the city from Sunday to Monday, according to the province's flood control and drought relief headquarters.

As of 10 p.m. Monday, 382 teams had been dispatched for drainage and rescue work, and 6,417 residents had been relocated.

