Downpours hit China's Chongqing, raising water above alert levels in 29 rivers
An aerial drone photo taken on July 11, 2024 shows a view of Yuntai Township of Changshou District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Downpours have hit 12 districts and counties in Chongqing since Thursday morning, raising water above alert levels in 29 rivers. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
Rescuers work in Yuntai Township of Changshou District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 11, 2024. Downpours have hit 12 districts and counties in Chongqing since Thursday morning, raising water above alert levels in 29 rivers. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
