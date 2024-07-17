Pic story: French coach leads Chinese breakdancers to Olympic stage

Xinhua) 10:43, July 17, 2024

Chinese breakdancer Liu Qingyi competes during the women's gold medal battle of breaking at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 7, 2023. With this gold medal, Liu secures her spot in the Paris Olympics in advance. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Two B-girls and one B-boy of China have obtained Paris Olympics quotas, which is a new achievement for the young Chinese team under the coaching of French breaking legend Mounir Biba. French B-boy Mounir started to learn breaking at the age of 13 and joined the world-famous Vagabond Crew when he was 20, winning 13 individual and group world championships in breaking. His achievements and fame made him a judge for the breaking event at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires. Then Mounir dedicated to promoting breaking into the Paris Olympics. In 2022, Mounir began to coach the Chinese team. "It was a challenge to take a young team with no experience." Mounir said. He shared everything he has with the team. With the help of his expertise, the talent and hard work of the team, Chinese team impressed the world. Chinese B-boys and B-girls won gold medals in big events like WDSF World Breaking Championships. "Breaking is like a bridge between cultures." Mounir feels happy to bring benefits to Chinese culture and sport. He has also learned a lot from the country, the athletes and the team. "It's a win-win relationship." he said. With 3 Olympic quotas in hand, Mounir hopes the team win at least one medal.

French coach Mounir Biba (1st R) celebrates for Chinese breakdancer Qi Xiangyu (2nd L) after the men's final at the Olympic Qualifier Series in east China's Shanghai, May 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

French coach Mounir Biba (L) instructs Chinese breakdancer Shang Xiaoyu (R) during a training session, in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

French coach Mounir Biba (R) takes photos as he participates in an event to promote breaking at the Nanjing School for the Deaf in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Chinese breakdancers Qi Xiangyu, Liu Qingyi and Zeng Yingying (L to R), who are qualified for the Paris Olympics, pose for photos in Beauvais, France, July 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Chinese breakdancer Qi Xiangyu (L) and Zeng Yingying pose for photos at the Olympic Qualifier Series in Budapest, Hungary, June 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

French coach Mounir Biba (L) instructs Chinese breakdancer Qi Xiangyu during a training session, in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 11, 2024.(Xinhua/Cao Can)

French coach Mounir Biba (R) communicates with Chinese breakdancer Liu Qingyi during training in Beauvais, France, July 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

French coach Mounir Biba (C) with team members participates in an event to promote breaking at the Nanjing School for the Deaf in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Chinese breakdancer Zeng Yingying trains in Beauvais, France, July 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

French coach Mounir Biba poses in front of the logo of Olympic Qualifier Series in Budapest, Hungary, June 23, 2024.(Xinhua/Cao Can)

French coach Mounir Biba (L) watches as Chinese breakdancer Guo Pu performs during a training session in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

French coach Mounir Biba (R) reacts as Chinese breakdancer Qi Xiangyu performs during the B-boys battle at the Olympic Qualifier Series in east China's Shanghai, May 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

French coach Mounir Biba skips rope during his workout in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

French coach Mounir Biba (1st L) communicates with Chinese breakdancer Qi Xiangyu (front R) during training in Beauvais, France, July 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

French coach Mounir Biba (L) watches as Chinese breakdancer Guo Pu performs during a training session in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Members of Chinese breaking team pose for group photos after the Olympic Qualifier Series in east China's Shanghai, May 19, 2024.(Xinhua/Cao Can)

French coach Mounir Biba performs side-plank exercises during his workout in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

This file photo taken in 2012 shows Mounir Biba posing with the belt after winning the 2012 Red Bull BC One championship. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

French coach Mounir Biba (L) celebrates with Chinese breakdancer Qi Xiangyu, who wins the second place at the Olympic Qualifier Series in east China's Shanghai, May 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

French coach Mounir Biba applauds during a training session in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

French coach Mounir Biba (front 2nd L) and team members cheer up as Chinese breakdancer Qi Xiangyu showcases his skills in the men's final at the Olympic Qualifier Series in east China's Shanghai, May 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

French coach Mounir Biba (rear R) watches as Chinese breakdancer Shang Xiaoyu (front) performs during a training session in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

French coach Mounir Biba (L) takes video of Chinese breakdancer Qi Xiangyu, who wins the second place in the men's final during the Olympic Qualifier Series in east China's Shanghai, May 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

French coach Mounir Biba (L) watches as Chinese breakdancer Guo Pu performs during a training session in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

French coach Mounir Biba (C) provides a summary after the internal simulation match during a training session in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

French coach Mounir Biba participates in an event to promote breaking at the Nanjing School for the Deaf in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

French coach Mounir Biba (1st R) watches as Chinese breakdancer Shang Xiaoyu competes in the men's division at the Olympic Qualifier Series in Budapest, Hungary, June 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

French coach Mounir Biba (R) participates in an event to promote breaking at the Nanjing School for the Deaf in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

French coach Mounir Biba (L) is seen during a training session in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

French coach Mounir Biba (R) chats with Chinese breakdancer Qi Xiangyu during a training session in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

