Paris 2024 Diving Preview: China aims for gold sweep as Daley leads foreign divers in attempt to thwart

Xinhua) 09:18, July 15, 2024

BEIJING, July 15 (Xinhua) -- As a diving powerhouse, China remains consistent in expecting a sweep of gold medals in diving at the Paris Olympic Games.

Since their debut at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, the "Dream Team" has contributed 47 Olympic gold medals to China. Despite their longstanding dominance on the international stage, they have never achieved perfection at the Olympic Games, always narrowly missing the complete set. China won seven out of eight gold medals each time in the previous two Olympic Games.

China's lineup for the Paris Olympics includes five Olympic champions, with Cao Yuan set to compete in his fourth Olympics. Quan Hongchan, Chen Yuxi, Wang Zongyuan, and Xie Siyi will each compete in their second Olympic Games. Chen Yiwen, Chang Yani, Long Daoyi, Yang Hao, and Lian Junjie will make their Olympic debut.

Britain will also bring an impressive roster of talent, led by Tom Daley, who will participate in his fifth Olympics and remains undoubtedly one of the biggest rivals for Chinese divers. Three years ago in the Tokyo Olympic Games, it was Daley and his fellow diver Matty Lee who ended China's dream of a complete sweep. They won the men's 10m platform synchro title, marking Daley's first Olympic title in his long career.

In Paris, Daley will compete in the men's 10m platform synchro alongside Noah Williams, and again he will try to defeat the Chinese duo. The pair are silver medalists in the event at the 2024 Doha Worlds. Yang Hao and Lian Junjie, despite being Olympic debutants, have demonstrated their prowess with three-time victories at world championships from 2022 to 2024.

Britain's Williams will also take part in the individual 10m platform, challenging China's veteran Cao Yuan and newly crowned world champion Yang Hao. Additionally, Australia's surprise winner at the 2023 Fukuoka Worlds, Cassiel Rousseau, remains a contender to watch out for, alongside Ukraine's Oleksii Sereda and Japan's Rikuto Tamai.

In the men's 3m springboard, China's Xie Siyi and Wang Zongyuan, winner and runner-up respectively in the Tokyo Olympics, are still hard to defeat. Wang has matured significantly during the Paris cycle, winning the individual 3m springboard consecutively three times at the world championships. He will lead young talent Long Daoyi in the synchro event.

Their main rivals will be Britain's Jack Laugher and Anthony Harding. Laugher made history by winning Britain's first diving Olympic gold in the men's 3m springboard synchro event at the 2016 Rio Olympics. He has also been competitive in the individual event, claiming silver and bronze respectively in the previous two Olympic Games. Mexico's 1m springboard world champion Osmar Olvera Ibarra also deserves attention.

Compared with men's events, China has a stronger advantage in the women's events. Quan Hongchan and Chen Yuxi have never failed to secure the gold medal in the 10m platform synchro, while the individual springboard will be their showdown. Quan jumped to fame three years ago by winning the 10m platform in the Tokyo Olympics, while Chen has won the world championships three times.

In the women's 3m springboard, China will be represented by Chen Yiwen and Chang Yani. These two divers have alternated victories in individual competitions and have consistently secured the gold medal when competing together.

It is worth noting that China's potential first gold medal at the Paris Olympics could be in the women's 3m springboard synchro event, as diving starts on July 27.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)