Main Press Center of Paris 2024 opens under soft launch

July 10, 2024

PARIS, July 9 (Xinhua) -- Located in the Palais des Congres de Paris, the Main Press Center of Paris 2024 Olympics opened Tuesday, allowing journalists who have arrived in Paris to activate their media credentials, obtain vehicle permits, and use the work area.

The three-level center includes communal workspaces, media outlets' offices, reception areas, press conference rooms, photography services, and dining zones.

Journalists can activate their credentials on the first floor of the building by presenting their passports and invitation letters. Additionally, they receive a custom public transportation card valid from July 15 to August 14, allowing free travel within five zones of Paris.

What sets it apart from the previous editions is that no media backpacks are provided.

Journalists can also collect vehicle permits, consisting of shared usage permissions and individual vehicle stickers, necessary for accessing and parking in Olympic venues.

The media center's dining area primarily offers Western and Eastern cold dishes, including burgers, hot dogs, sandwiches, pasta and sushi.

The Main Press Center is in soft running from July 9, with some facilities still being finished. It will be fully operational starting July 20, six days before the opening of the Paris Olympics.

