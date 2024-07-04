China announces shotgun roster for Paris Olympics

Xinhua) 13:26, July 04, 2024

BEIJING, July 4 (Xinhua) -- Olympic bronze medalist Wei Meng will spearhead Team China in the shotgun competitions at the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games, according to the roster announced by the Chinese Shooting Association on Wednesday.

China obtained nine shotgun berths for Paris 2024, the most in history.

Wei, 35, will compete in her third Olympics in women's skeet in Paris, alongside 19-year-old Jiang Yiting, who is the youngest Chinese shooter in shotgun.

Yu Haicheng is the other athlete with previous Olympic experience in the roster, who finished fifth in men's trap and ninth in mixed team three years ago.

Asian champion Qi Ying will also compete in men's trap. In women's trap, China will be represented by Zhang Xinqiu and 36-year-old Wu Cuicui, the oldest in the roster.

Lyu Jianlin is the only Chinese shooter in men's skeet, and he will partner with Jiang in the skeet mixed team as the event makes its Olympic debut in Paris.

Following is the full shotgun roster for Paris 2024:

Men's skeet: Lyu Jianlin

Women's skeet: Jiang Yiting, Wei Meng

Skeet mixed team: Lyu Jianlin, Jiang Yiting

Men's trap: Qi Ying, Yu Haicheng

Women's trap: Wu Cuicui, Zhang Xinqiu

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)