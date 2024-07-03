China's national modern pentathlon team to gear up for Paris Olympic Games

Xinhua) 09:56, July 03, 2024

GUIYANG, July 2 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese national modern pentathlon team on Tuesday kicked off a four-week training camp in southwest China's Guizhou Province ahead of the upcoming Paris Olympic Games.

"To compete in the Olympic Games is a lifelong goal of many athletes. I feel very lucky to participate in the Olympic Games for the second time. This opportunity is rare, and I will give all out at the Olympic Games," said Zhang Mingyu, who won the women's individual title at last year's Hangzhou Asian Games.

Team leader Zhao Jianqing said the Chinese team will get prepared for the upcoming Paris Olympic Games.

"We will try our best to win top glory for our country and hopefully we can have a satisfactory result in Paris," Zhao added.

The Paris Olympic modern pentathlon competition will be held from August 8 to 11.

