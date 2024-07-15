We Are China

In pics: Olympic Games Paris 2024 Torch Relay

Xinhua) 08:20, July 15, 2024

French football Olympics 2024 coach Thierry Henry (1st L) poses for a photo with Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics Organizing Committee president Tony Estanguet (2nd L) and Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo (3rd L) before the Olympic Games Paris 2024 Torch Relay in Paris, France, July 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

French football Olympics 2024 coach Thierry Henry (1st L) holds the Olympic torch during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 Torch Relay in Paris, France, July 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

French football Olympics 2024 coach Thierry Henry holds the Olympic torch during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 Torch Relay in Paris, France, July 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

French football Olympics 2024 coach Thierry Henry (C) holds the Olympic torch during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 Torch Relay in Paris, France, July 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

French football Olympics 2024 coach Thierry Henry (C) poses for a photo next to Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics Organizing Committee president Tony Estanguet (L) and Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 Torch Relay in Paris, France, July 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

French football Olympics 2024 coach Thierry Henry (2nd L) poses for a photo with Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics Organizing Committee president Tony Estanguet (1st L) and Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo (3rd L) during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 Torch Relay in Paris, France, July 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

French football Olympics 2024 coach Thierry Henry (1st L) poses for a photo with Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics Organizing Committee president Tony Estanguet (4th L) and Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo (4th R) before the Olympic Games Paris 2024 Torch Relay in Paris, France, July 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Officials of Louis Vuitton open a trunk containing the Olympic torch, custom-designed and manufactured by Louis Vuitton, an LVMH brand partner of the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games before the Olympic Games Paris 2024 Torch Relay in Paris, France, July 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Officials of Louis Vuitton open a trunk containing the Olympic torch, custom-designed and manufactured by Louis Vuitton, an LVMH brand partner of the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games before the Olympic Games Paris 2024 Torch Relay in Paris, France, July 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

French football Olympics 2024 coach Thierry Henry (1st R) holds the Olympic torch as officials light the torch during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 Torch Relay in Paris, France, July 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

French football Olympics 2024 coach Thierry Henry (C) holds the Olympic torch during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 Torch Relay in Paris, France, July 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

French football Olympics 2024 coach Thierry Henry (L) shakes hands with Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics Organizing Committee president Tony Estanguet before the Olympic Games Paris 2024 Torch Relay in Paris, France, July 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

French football Olympics 2024 coach Thierry Henry holds the Olympic torch during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 Torch Relay in Paris, France, July 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Torch bearer Virginie Babinet holds the Olympic Torch during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 Torch Relay in Paris, France, July 14, 2024. (Xinhua/He Changshan)

Torch bearers Valerie Frehaut (R) and Virginie Babinet pose for photos during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 Torch Relay in Paris, France, July 14, 2024. (Xinhua/He Changshan)

Torch bearer Valerie Frehaut holds the Olympic Torch during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 Torch Relay in Paris, France, July 14, 2024. (Xinhua/He Changshan)

Torch bearer Valerie Frehaut (R) passes the Olympic flame to Virginie Babinet during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 Torch Relay in Paris, France, July 14, 2024. (Xinhua/He Changshan)

Torch bearer Valerie Frehaut holds the Olympic Torch during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 Torch Relay in Paris, France, July 14, 2024. (Xinhua/He Changshan)

Torch bearers Valerie Frehaut (R) and Virginie Babinet pose for photos during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 Torch Relay in Paris, France, July 14, 2024. (Xinhua/He Changshan)

