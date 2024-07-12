A glimpse of South Paris Arena for Paris 2024

Xinhua) 09:49, July 12, 2024

Staffs work on the stands in the South Paris Arena in Paris, France, July 11, 2024. The South Paris Arena will host sports events like weightlifting, handball, table tennis and volleyball during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (Photo by Julien Mattia/Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 11, 2024 shows the volleyball court in the South Paris Arena, in Paris, France. The South Paris Arena will host sports events like weightlifting, handball, table tennis and volleyball during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (Photo by Julien Mattia/Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 11, 2024 shows the handball court in the South Paris Arena, in Paris, France. The South Paris Arena will host sports events like weightlifting, handball, table tennis and volleyball during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (Photo by Julien Mattia/Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 11, 2024 shows an interior view of the South Paris Arena, in Paris, France. The South Paris Arena will host sports events like weightlifting, handball, table tennis and volleyball during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (Photo by Julien Mattia/Xinhua)

A jounalist takes photos of the sports facilities in the South Paris Arena, in Paris, France, July 11, 2024. The South Paris Arena will host sports events like weightlifting, handball, table tennis and volleyball during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (Photo by Julien Mattia/Xinhua)

Journalists visit the South Paris Arena, in Paris, France, July 11, 2024. The South Paris Arena will host sports events like weightlifting, handball, table tennis and volleyball during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (Photo by Julien Mattia/Xinhua)

