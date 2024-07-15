We Are China

Highlights of Olympic Games Paris 2024 Torch Relay

Xinhua) 14:35, July 15, 2024

Torch bearer Hugo Marchand holds the Olympic torch during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 Torch Relay in Paris, France, July 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Torch bearer Hugo Marchand (C) holds the Olympic torch during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 Torch Relay in Paris, France, July 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Torch bearer Claudine Laslaz holds the Olympic torch during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 Torch Relay in Paris, France, July 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Performers dance during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 Torch Relay in Paris, France, July 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Torch bearer Sandra Laoura holds the Olympic torch during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 Torch Relay in Paris, France, July 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Torch bearer Jean Rene (L) passes the Olympic flame to Sandra Laoura during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 Torch Relay in Paris, France, July 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Torch bearer Hugo Marchand (R) and Dorothee Gilbert pose for photos during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 Torch Relay in Paris, France, July 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Torch bearer Claudine Laslaz (R) and Lassana Bathily pose for photos during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 Torch Relay in Paris, France, July 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics Organizing Committee president Tony Estanguet (1st R) and Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo (2nd R) pose with torch bearer Yannick Noah (1st L) during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 Torch Relay in Paris, France, July 14, 2024. (Xinhua/He Changshan)

Torch bearer Yannick Noah (C) holds the Olympic torch during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 Torch Relay in Paris, France, July 14, 2024. (Xinhua/He Changshan)

Artists perform during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 Torch Relay in Paris, France, July 14, 2024. (Xinhua/He Changshan)

Artists perform during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 Torch Relay in Paris, France, July 14, 2024. (Xinhua/He Changshan)

Artists perform during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 Torch Relay in Paris, France, July 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Artists perform during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 Torch Relay in Paris, France, July 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

A child touches a torch during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 Torch Relay in Paris, France, July 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

